Grass Fire Near South High School ‘Under Control,’ Officials Say

A grass fire that broke out near South High School late Friday morning is "under control," according to officials.

The school sent an announcement to parents at 12:07 p.m. saying the police and fire department had been called and the situation was under control.

"The school and police are in contact and if any threat arises we will act to ensure the safety of our students," the announcement said.

Police say Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Laramie County Fire District #1 are on the scene and no one is currently in danger.

