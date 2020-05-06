Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring Clean-up Starts Saturday

The Greater Cheyenne Greenway Spring clean-up will start on Saturday and run for two weeks, according to a news release from the city.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, groups of volunteers are being asked to limit themselves to 10 people or less and to practice social distancing. Volunteers are also being asked to wear boots or sturdy shoes, long pants, and gloves.

Anyone who has changed their contact information is being asked to contact Jeannie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, at 638-4379 or email jvetter@cheyennecity.org.

Volunteer crews are being asked to contact the city when the cleanup of their segment has been completed. City crews will then pick up the trash-filled bags.