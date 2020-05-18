Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund to Get Help From Papa Murphy’s

Thursday, May 28th, Papa Murphy's will donate 25 percent of all online purchases to the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund.

The purpose of the promotion is to help provide support to those in need as they attempt to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Upon checkout during your online purchase from Papa Murphy's, use the code 'DONATE' to help the cause.

The City of Cheyenne and Forward Greater Cheyenne teamed up to establish Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund to help those facing evictions and financial hardships should they be unable to work, or if they qualify for financial assistance. Assistance provided includes rent or mortgage payments, transportation, utility payments or deposits, health services, prescriptions, etc.

The fund will be available for all residents in Laramie County. If you're needing to apply for assistance of if you would like to donate, you can check out the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund online or you can call the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Foundation at 307-638-3388.