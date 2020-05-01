Greeley Stampede Offering Credit, Donations, Refunds for Tickets

The Greeley Stampede announced on Saturday (April 25) that the are postponing the 99th Greeley Stampede over concerns regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release Thursday (April 30) Greeley Stampede announced three ticket options for rodeo and concert fans who purchased tickets.

In support of our guests and ticket holders, the Greeley Stampede is offering credit for the postponed 99th Annual Greeley Stampede in 2021, the opportunity to donate to community organizations or refunds. If you choose the credit option, you will be given an exclusive opportunity to select or purchase additional tickets before they are available to the general public when we have the 2021 concerts and event schedule finalized.

Sponsor and Donor information:

Event sponsors and donors will also be offered an opportunity to donate, rollover or request a refund. Visit greeleystampede.org/p/postpone to process your claim by June 1, 2020.

If you have anymore questions or need any clarification, you can email "tickets@greeleystampede.org" or call 970-356-7787.

Source: Greeley Stampede