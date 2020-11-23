We’ve been waiting a long time for any news on a potential Gremlins 3. We know that director Chris Columbus is definitely interested in doing another Gremlins film, and that it would be a reboot rather than an outright sequel. Now, Columbus has revealed another detail about the project, clueing us in to why the movie is taking us so long to make.

Columbus’ Christmas horror-comedy Gremlins came out in 1984, produced by Steven Spielberg. Along with being a box-office success, the movie quickly drew a passionate fanbase together. A lot of the love for Gremlins was due to the freakishly adorable Mogwai — who in turn spawn little creatures that morph into evil monsters. They look like a cross between a Furby and Baby Yoda, before either came into existence.

In a recent interview with Collider, Columbus gave fans an update on the making of Gremlins 3: “I would love to do it. I wrote a script, so there is an existing script. We’re working out some rights issues right now, so we’re just trying to figure out when the best time to make that film would be."

Another production issue involves the Mogwai themselves. Columbus doesn’t plan on animating the furry creatures, opting for a more old school method. "I would still do it the same way – I would do it as tangible puppets, not CGI," said Columbus. "Maybe having — you know we had one stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins, but I don’t think I’d use much CGI in Gremlins 3.”

Nothing about Gremlins 3 is set in stone. But it sounds like Columbus has a vision, and hopefully that will be enough for the project to see the light of day... Eventually.