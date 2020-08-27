A little rain on your wedding day is supposed to be good luck, but how about lightning? This Massachusetts couple is lucky that a nearby thunderstorm didn’t put a damper on their wedding ceremony, especially after rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s almost humorous how this perfectly timed bolt of lightning seemed to respond to the groom’s words:

“Let’s face it, 2020 has not been the best year.”

*Cue lightning bolt and roaring thunder.

Everyone appears to be in on the joke, even Thor or Zeus, it seems. Only in 2020 would it make perfect sense to laugh about lightning striking so close during a wedding ceremony. Way back in February, this would have been a bad omen for the marriage. Now, it's just one more thing for a couple to face together.

After rescheduling their June wedding date, Aaron Sawitsky and Denice McClure were determined to get married on Saturday, August 22. Come hell or high water, they would say 'I do' on that day. A little thunderstorm certainly wouldn’t stop them. The novel coronavirus has made it nearly impossible for couples to have their dream wedding in 2020, but Aaron and Denice are surely made to weather the storm.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared an order to limit outside gatherings to no more than 50 people, and the couple made the best of the situation. 36 of their loved ones gathered for an intimate ceremony on the lake.