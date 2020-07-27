Ground Broken On New Segment Of Cheyenne Greenway System

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says the ground was broken Friday afternoon on the latest segment of the Cheyenne Greenway Path system.

The mayor posted the following article on her ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr Facebook page:

''This morning we broke ground on what will be a new segment of our Greenway Path system along the Henderson ditch near Lebhart Elementary. It’s only a matter of time before the connection is made to the new Eastside Park. In these times, expanding access to outdoor activities - walking, running, biking ... is a really good thing. This is a sixth penny, voter approved project!"

