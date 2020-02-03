Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring, But There’s a Catch

Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, our "national future weather forecaster", has spoken at the Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and we're listening.

We know that every year a groundhog predicts the next six weeks whether it be more winter (BOO!) or if spring is around the corner.

He predicted an early spring, HALLELUJAH!

However, if you listen to the more local future weather forecaster, you'll get a different prediction and you probably won't be happy about it. Flatiron Freddy is a prairie dog in Boulder and its prediction for Colorado..... more winter.



The ceremony was held at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage this past Saturday with its awful forecast.

My heart is telling me to listen to Punxsutawney Phil, but since we're getting slammed with a storm today I think Flatiron Freddy is probably right..... Great.