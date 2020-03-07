As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

I don't care what anyone says, bringing your own lunch to work is one the smartest things you can do. Not only does packing a lunch keep you in control of your own diet, but it also cuts back on waste and saves you some serious cash (how's that $13 salad treating you, Karen?). Become the envy of your office thanks to these grown-up lunch boxes, bags and totes that are all highly-rated on Amazon.

This has got to be the most professional looking lunch tote the world has ever known. Not only is it stylish but it's also insulated, durable and has a huge main compartment that fits two storage containers with plenty of room left for snacks. It even has two side pockets perfect for cans or bottles and a convenient front pouch for utencils, your cell phone or anything else you might want nearby while you chow down.

If you really like to eat (I know I do) then this dual-compartment cooler bag is the one for you. It has two separate sections capable of keeping cold items cold and warm items warm at the same time plus a front zipper pocket, two open side pockets, and a detachable shoulder strap. Whether you're looking to bring a bunch of snacks, a hot meal, a delicious deli sandwich or all of the above this double-decker bag is the ultimate set-up for on-the-go convenience.

Whoever thought to create an insulated lunch bag that folds out into a placemat deserves some sort of award because this thing is awesome! Though it may not have the high-capacity of some other options it's still perfect for packing a light lunch or a whole mess of snacks, has a convenient side pouch for a drink and unzips into a sanitary eating area no matter where you decide to dine.

As a huge fan of Bentgo products, I can attest to the brilliance of this wonderful BPA-free lunch system. Each set includes a deep 2 cup capacity bottom container, a 2-compartment upper container to keep things separated and a divider lid that fits between the two that smartly stores the included reusable cutlery set. They even have a 3-compartment container designed specifically for salads!

An obvious choice for the health-conscious meal prepper, this all-in-one lunch kit comes with three 38oz BPA-free containers, a 28oz shaker bottle, two ice packs and a cooler bag specifically designed to carry it all comfortably. All three containers fit easily inside the main compartment and there's a large zippered side pocket that's perfect for the shaker bottle. There are even two mesh side pockets for smaller items and a pocket on the top that's been custom-designed to hold the ice packs.

This little lunch tote may look unassuming but it's made from neoprene with makes it expandable, fully insulated and, most importantly, machine washable! That's right! You need never worry about a foul-smelling lunch bag due to an inconvenient food spill ever again because this bad boy can go right into the washing machine.

