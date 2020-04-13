In the midst of coronavirus, several high profile movies have had to postpone their release dates or halt production due to social distancing measures. But in some good news, director James Gunn has confirmed on Twitter that neither Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or DC Comics’ The Suicide Squad will be affected by the global pandemic. According to Gunn, the post production process for The Suicide Squad, set to debut August 6, 2021, is currently happening from the safety of the crew’s homes:

While The Suicide Squad has been shrouded in mystery, we do know that it’s a standalone sequel to 2016’s negatively-received Suicide Squad. Margot Robbie will be reprising her role as Harley Quinn, joined by Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman. Newcomers to the ensemble cast include Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, and Nathan Fillion.

While there hasn’t been an official release date set for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn stated that the movie is still right on track:

Of course, this new work situation will probably have an effect on trailer releases, first image reveals, and all the other pre-release goodies we look forward to. But considering that Marvel’s Black Widow, Eternals, The New Mutants, Thor: Love and Thunder and DC’s The Batman have all experienced delays due to COVID-19, it feels really good knowing we have two superhero flicks still on schedule.