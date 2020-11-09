Guinness to Release Seasonal Gingerbread Spiced Stout

The holidays will surely be lit this year.

'Tis the season to by holly, jolly and lit. Honestly, after the year we've had I think less people would turn up their noses to that statement. It's been rough. I think many of us are ready to crack a cold one or raise a pint and enjoy time with our loved ones.

It's the most wonderful time of the year, after all.

With that being said, we will have two new offerings from Guinness to enjoy with a little holiday twist. The beer company is releasing a Gingerbread Spiced Stout and a Guinness Imperial Stout for our holiday drinking pleasure. Both are aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels and should offer some "comfort and joy" in a glass.

The Gingerbread Spice Stout is brewed with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The Imperial Stout will offer notes of chocolate, coconut and vanilla, while really bringing out the flavor of the bourbon barrels it's aged in. Honestly, both sound divine and I've always loved Guinness for it's richness. These Guinness offerings have about an 11% alcohol content so they are definitely sippers.

Go ahead and add these to the lineup of your favorite holiday flavors. That's one of the best things about this time of year, right? I'm ready to swim in all of the holiday coffee flavors like gingerbread, eggnog, sugar cookie, peppermint mocha and more. It sounds like I'll be able to start and end my days with gingerbread this year and I am here for it!

Oh, I also found a great recipe on Food Network that may be worth a try. If you love Guinness and gingerbread, maybe this Guinness gingerbread recipe is right up your alley. You can find it here.