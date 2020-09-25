Gusty Winds Expected to Grow 25,250-Acre Mullen Fire

A fire burning in southeastern Wyoming continues to significantly grow thanks to windy and dry conditions.

As of noon Friday, the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest is 25,250 acres in size and is 2% contained.

Firefighters expect to see the fire substantially expand to the east and northeast. Winds may also impact air operations.

According to InciWeb, firefighters were met with winds gusting to 30 mph that continued into Thursday night. That day, the fire made its way to the southern edge of Rob Roy Reservoir, while the fire's southern tip moved east, crossed a road and approached the Keystone community.

Firefighters successfully defended structures in the Rambler community and Keystone.

Friday marks the first day of a strong cold front moving through the area. It's expected to bring west/southwest winds with gusts up to 40 mph.

The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:

Lake Creek community

Rambler community

Rob Roy community

Keystone communities: Keystone proper, Langford/Ricker, Moore's Gulch and 507C cabin grouping

These areas are under pre-evacuation notices:

Private land along Fox Creek Road

Communities of Albany and Centennial, extending northwest along Wyoming Highway 130

All areas west of Highway 11