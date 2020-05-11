Guy Shares Video of a UFO Over a Wyoming Highway

By definition, this is a UFO since it's an flying object and we don't know what it is. Check out the footage he captured and see what you think it is.

This was just shared on YouTube a few days ago. It's obvious that he took the video while driving. There are some unique things about what he saw.

At first, I dismissed this as either a satellite or planet. But, that didn't seem right when I noticed it seemed to move over the middle of the road after initially appearing to the left.

KONTROLLED KHAOS via YouTube

I was watching the curve of the highway and there's no doubt that could explain the perceived movement, but in my opinion it seemed to move even when he's driving down the highway when it remains straight.

I'm not saying it's E.T., but I do think it's more interesting than I initially thought. What do you think?