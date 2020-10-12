Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong for quite a while now — they've been together five years — so it's no surprise that fans have been patiently waiting for the couple to tie the knot.

Interestingly enough, it turns out that some people assume the two have already gotten married.

"Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him? It's so funny," Stefani remarks of the hilarious slip-up that people will often make during a recent virtual interview with Extra. "I guess [it's] because we're just together and, like, people got used to it or something like that."

Stefani, who began dating Shelton back in 2015 after meeting him on the set of The Voice, says that she doesn't mind the assumption regarding the status of their romance. She finds it kind of "cute" when people think of her and Shelton as spouses.

"It's pretty cute," she says before clarifying, "he's not [my husband].”

Stefani, who is nominated for her first CMT Music Award for her and Shelton's music video for "Nobody But You," says she finds it funny when celebrities mistakenly refer to herself and Shelton as husband and wife, even addressing one instance when pop singer Dua Lipa accidentally made the error.

"So, I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," Lipa asked Stefani back in August while filling-in as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "Who else was with you? How was that?"

"Um, well ... he's not my husband," Stefani said, correcting the confusion. "But that sounded cool when you said it."

Even though Stefani and Shelton have not revealed plans to wed in the near future, they seem to be happy together in their current state as boyfriend and girlfriend. In fact, the two have been pretty inseparable amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They've spent a bulk of that time in quarantine together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma along with Stefani's three kids, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, and members of her extended family.

As it turns out, Stefani will be spending even more time with Shelton in the coming months. She will be reuniting with the country crooner for Season 19 of The Voice. The upcoming season of the reality television singing competition, which also features judges John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, premieres Monday, Oct. 19, at 8PM PT/ET on NBC.

