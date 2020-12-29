Gwen Stefani's three sons "will have a large part" in the singer's upcoming wedding to country music star Blake Shelton, according to a source reportedly close to the No Doubt singer.

Stefani has boys Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, from her previous marriage to Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale. And the kids' happiness is quite clearly of the utmost importance to the entertainer — so it shouldn't come as a shock that they'd have a lot to do with Gwen and Blake's nuptials.

Still, as the source described as a close associate of Stefani's reveals, the three boys are stoked about the wedding — and their place in Gwen's life has never been a mystery to Mr. "God's Country."

"From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life," the unnamed Stefani insider tells People. "Blake always respected this. He never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons' lives."

The friend continues, "Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married. They can't wait to stand by their sides."

Shelton and Stefani revealed their engagement in October after much fan speculation regarding when the two would tie the knot. The couple met on the set of NBC singing show The Voice and started dating in 2015. At the time, both were coming off recent divorces: Shelton had split with fellow country star Miranda Lambert after a four-year marriage; Stefani ended her 14-year union with Rossdale.

"At first they were bonding over their splits and finding light in one another," the source says, "but they quickly realized they have so much more in common than just going through heartbreak. They're both incredibly close to their families and their lives are rooted deeply in their faith. He just fit so seamlessly into her life, and vice versa."

Of course, it doesn't hurt that Shelton is perfectly at home with Stefani's kids, as well.

"Gwen always gushed about how amazing Blake is with the boys," the friend adds. "She feels so lucky that he helps her raise them. His love and guidance is something that Gwen is beyond grateful for."

Now, it's just a matter of when Shelton and Stefani will actually have the wedding. A date isn't exactly imminent, and other snags still need to be ironed out before it happens.

