Gwen Stefani went country — waaaayyyy country — during her visit with The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The singer and coach on NBC's The Voice stars in a mock infomercial selling her new country album, which takes some of No Doubt's biggest hits and sets them to fiddle and steel. Find Stefani performing them in front of various rural landscapes while wearing a red rose blouse and tan Stetson cowboy hat. With an acoustic guitar on her lap, she reimagines classics like "Don't Speak," "Spiderwebs" and "Hollaback Girl," the latter with mid-20th century inspired harmonies.

At the very end, Fallon (who goes by pitchman Buck Pinto in this clip) teases a Blake Shelton reimagining, as well. We can't wait for that one, but watch for yourself:

Stefani does have a couple of real country hits to her credit as a duet partner to Shelton. "Nobody But You" was a No. 1 hit, and their song "Happy Anywhere" has soared into the Top 10. During their five-year romance, the couple have sung on each other's records multiple times. A Christmas song called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and a co-write called "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" are two more pairings. After hearing the backstory of "Happy Anywhere," it's hard to believe more won't be coming soon.

Shelton and Stefani have both appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon frequently over the years. In fact it was an early lip sync performance that first captured their chemistry with one another. Since they started dating in 2015, Fallon has been a trusted interviewer for them individually and he's often poked gentle fun at their celebrity love affair.

Stefani's appearance came on the night Season 19 of The Voice debuted on NBC. Both singers are coaches this season, joining Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

