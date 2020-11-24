Hal Ketchum has died after a battle with dementia. According to a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov. 24), the singer-songwriter died on Monday evening (Nov. 23).

"With great sadness and grief we announce that Hal passed away peacefully last night at home due to complications of Dementia," the post from Kethcum's wife, Andrea, states. "May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace."

Ketchum was 67 years old.

Ketchum was known for a string of '90s hits including "Past the Point of Rescue," "Small Town Saturday Night," "Sure Love" and "Mama Knows the Highway." His wife previously turned to Facebook in April of 2019 to reveal that the country singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and would no longer be able to perform live shows.

"I know everyone is wondering why there are no future tour dates, and speculations as to the reason," she wrote. "Our family would like to share the cause for this. Unfortunately, Hal is suffering from Alzheimer's/Dementia. He has been battling this for some time now, but because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible."

Ketchum released his major label debut album, Past the Point of Rescue, in 1991. He was diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis in 1998, and he subsequently lost the use of the left side of his body.

The musician recovered enough to resume his musical career until 2008, when he announced he was retiring. He resumed his career again in 2014, releasing an album and resuming performing live for his fans until his medical condition made that impossible.