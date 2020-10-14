Halloween Event at Wyoming State Museum is Canceled

We've had to see plenty of local and national events canceled this year as precautionary measures due to the ongoing pandemic. And now another local event, the Wyoming State Museum's Halloween event - 'Night At the Museum' has been canceled.

According to The Cheyenne Post, the Museum Curator of Education, Jeremy Thornbrugh said in a statement:

After much thought, the museum has arrived at the difficult decision that we are unable to host our annual Night at the Museum special event, this year. We love having the community celebrate Halloween with us. But, we could not determine a safe way to accommodate the 2,000 people that usually attend this special event. We look forward to many amazing events, next year.

The museum released a press release yesterday (October 13th) to announce the cancellation of the annual 'trick-or-treat' event.

The cancellation comes on the heels of a recent surge of Covid-19 cases for the months of September and so far in October as cases in Wyoming have steadily increased each week since the end of August. A recent survey also showed that anxiety due to Covid-19 has increased among Wyoming residents since last month.

The most recent number of cases in Wyoming is listed at 7,964, with the current death toll at 57.

The current hours for the Wyoming State Museum are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m.