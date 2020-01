In case you haven't heard the news, Hamilton is coming to Denver.

The famous production follows the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton's soundtrack may be as popular as the performance itself with a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.

Catch the famous musical at the Buell Theater from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Monday April 20th at 10 a.m.



