Hopefully, the Denver Zoo can reopen soon as they a few new additions to the animal family we'd like to visit.

Some baby animals made their appearance (a rhino and zebra), and now stingrays take the spot as the latest edition to the zoo.

The Denver Zoo shared an adorable video of the stingrays blissfully swimming in the new tank at Stingray Cove.

Stingray Cove is a new interactive exhibit that gives guests the chance to touch and feed stingrays and sharks.

Stingray Cove will be home to safe-to-touch species, including cownose and southern stingrays, and bonnethead, white-spotted bamboo and brown-banded bamboo sharks, and feature an 18,000-gallon saltwater pool that will be low enough for young children to peer and reach into the water, yet provide “rest zones” and “hides” for the animals when they need a break. The Denver Zoo Website

Check out the video below.