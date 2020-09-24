Happy 114th Birthday To The 1st National Monument: Devils Tower

The state of Wyoming has many firsts. The Cowboy State was the first to allow women to vote, earning us the moniker, The Equality State. We also have the bragging rights of having the first national monument in Devils Tower.

Visit Wyoming honored Devils Tower by posting a beautiful photo to their official Twitter account along with a caption that read:

114 years ago, President Teddy Roosevelt made Devils Tower the first national monument. This geological wonder is sacred to many Northern Plains Native American tribes, home to a variety of wildlife and full of recreational activities. #ThatsWY #FirstNationalMonument #DevilsTower

According to Wikipedia:

Devils Tower, which is also known as Bear Lodge Butte, is a butte, possibly laccolithic, composed of igneous rock in the Bear Lodge Ranger District of the Black Hills, near Hulett and Sundance in Crook County, northeastern Wyoming,

The beautiful butte, with its overwhelming natural beauty, is a testament to the strong will of the country. There is so much history and lore behind the country's first natioanl monument. No matter how many times you visit Devils Tower, it is just as breathtaking as the first.

Happy Birthday 114th, Devils Tower. Here's to many more.