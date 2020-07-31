Happy Birthday to Wyoming’s Own Curt Gowdy

He was born in Gren River, Wyoming in 1919. From there Curt Gowdy would go on to be a respected sportscaster, radio station owner, and give his name to a Wyoming state park.

When he was six-years-old, Gowdy's family moved to Cheyenne where a few years later he was a high school basketball standout. He went to the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he played basketball and tennis. After graduation in 1942, he joined the army.

After back problems led him to be discharged in 1943, Gowdy found his way into broadcasting and sportswriting with radio and newspapers in Cheyenne. His career then took him to Okolomaha, then in 1949 to New Your City.

In 1951 Gowdy began his rise to national prominence as the voice of the Boston Red Sox on radio and television. In 1965 he moved up to NBC Sports and began calling nationally televised baseball games. He also called NFL and NBA games, and in 1976 covered the Olympics.

He was also the baseball announcer in the 1988 move Naked Gun as well as 1998's BASEketball. Gowdy also hosted the long-running outdoors show The American Sportsman and wrote two books.

Gowdy’s love of Wyoming and radio came together when he bought radio station KOWB-AM in Laramie in 1966 and then put Laramie's KCGY-FM on the air in 1983. The “CG” in KCGY are for his initials. He also owned stations in Florida, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

A life-long lover of the outdoors of Wyoming, he was honored by his home-state in 1972 when a new state park between Cheyenne and Laramie was named for him. In 2006 the post office in Green River was named for Gowdy.

After a battle with leukemia, Gowdy died at his home in Flordia on February 20, 2006. He was 86.