Blumhouse Is ‘Working Overtime’ To Make ‘Happy Death Day 3’ Happen

The Happy Death Day franchise might not be over just yet. The slasher-comedy film franchise is still on the mind of producer Jason Blum, who is advocating for a third sequel to be made. Blum is the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, who helmed the original Happy Death Day film along with its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U. When asked about a forthcoming installment by Entertainment Tonight, Blum responded, “Let me tell you, I’m working overtime on it. Believe me.” Nothing is set in stone yet, but those words are pretty promising.

Directed by Christopher Landon, Happy Death Day was somewhat of a box office anomaly. The 2017 movie debuted at the number one spot on the box office charts, ultimately grossing over $125 million worldwide against a $4.8 million budget. Critics and audiences alike praised the film’s balance of slasher film campiness with a Groundhog Day-esque plot structure. Jessica Rothe was particularly lauded for her performance as Tree, a college student who finds herself caught in a time loop on her birthday. She’s pursued by a baby-faced masked killer, whose fatal attacks force her to relive the same day over and over again. The only way to break the cycle is to piece together the circumstances of her own murder.

Happy Death Day 2U opened up the thematic territory for the franchise, expanding into science fiction elements such as the parallel universe theory. A third film could play into these new ideas, so long as it doesn’t follow the same exact pattern of the first two movies. We can only relive that awkward opening dorm scene so many times.