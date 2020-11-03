Happy National Sandwich Day! What’s Wyoming’s Favorite Sandwich?

Today happens to be National Sandwich Day (November 3rd). Yes, it not just Election Day. It's more important (not really) that we devour our favorite sandwich. So what is Wyoming's favorite sandwich?

The average U.S. employee spends about $20 on sandwiches every week. I probably spend more than that. Of course you need to have one on National Sandwich Day, even if you've missed it, you can still make up for it tomorrow. Our friends at Zippia turned to Google Trends to find out what sandwich is the favorite for each state. In Wyoming, it seems the favorite sandwich is an Egg Salad Sandwich.

While it might not sound like the sexiest sandwich, we were definitely the only state to pick that as a favorite. In terms of some other results, hot sandwiches were predominantly the favorite of the U.S. in 28 states. Two sandwiches were favorites of the most states with six each which were chicken sandwich and tuna sandwich. Also, in Massachusetts and South Dakota, they're big fans of the Fluffernutter. I'm not sure I even want to know what that sandwich is.

For all other results, check out the list here.

Personally, I'm a big fan of the chicken sandwich, which would be my pick, just ahead of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. That happened to be a winner in both New York and Connecticut. You can never go wrong with a solid breakfast sandwich. The only thing that could make that better would be a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, along with chicken. Can someone please make that?