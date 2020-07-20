Every ‘Harry Potter’ Film Is Leaving HBO Max at the End of August
We’re less than two months away from HBO Max’s launch, and one big issue keeps popping up: Some of the site’s biggest titles are already vanishing. One month in, HBO Max revealed that many of its DC Comics movies were going to vanish from the site — prompting enough outcry for the company to reverse course and say that due to “popular demand,” ten DC films previously scheduled to depart would remain available through the end of 2020.
Today, HBO Max announced their new titles for August — along with what movies would be leaving next month as well. All told, 36 movies end their availability on HBO Max in a matter of weeks, including all eight Harry Potter movies, which have been featured prominently on the site’s home page as a major selling point since launch.
You still have a month to binge the Harry Potter franchise, as well as all the titles listed below. (42 Street! Magic Mike! John Wick: Chapter 3!) Some of these films will inevitably return. Still, dropping major tentpole franchises only months into the launch of a service isn’t exactly a great selling point in a very crowded marketplace. When you sell yourself as the “max” of something, it kind of feels like you should not decrease the amount of stuff you have.
Leaving HBO Max on August 25:
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Leaving on August 28:
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005 (HBO)
Leaving on August 31:
42nd Street, 1933
A Perfect World, 1993
Adam's Rib, 1949
Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)
Cabaret, 1972
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Good Will Hunting, 1997
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Megamind, 2010
Misery, 1990
Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009
Mystic River, 2003
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985
Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)
The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Unforgiven, 1992
Veronica Mars, 2014
You've Got Mail, 1998
Gallery — Movies You Won’t Believe Were Rated G: