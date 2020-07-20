Every ‘Harry Potter’ Film Is Leaving HBO Max at the End of August

We’re less than two months away from HBO Max’s launch, and one big issue keeps popping up: Some of the site’s biggest titles are already vanishing. One month in, HBO Max revealed that many of its DC Comics movies were going to vanish from the site — prompting enough outcry for the company to reverse course and say that due to “popular demand,” ten DC films previously scheduled to depart would remain available through the end of 2020.

Today, HBO Max announced their new titles for August — along with what movies would be leaving next month as well. All told, 36 movies end their availability on HBO Max in a matter of weeks, including all eight Harry Potter movies, which have been featured prominently on the site’s home page as a major selling point since launch.

You still have a month to binge the Harry Potter franchise, as well as all the titles listed below. (42 Street! Magic Mike! John Wick: Chapter 3!) Some of these films will inevitably return. Still, dropping major tentpole franchises only months into the launch of a service isn’t exactly a great selling point in a very crowded marketplace. When you sell yourself as the “max” of something, it kind of feels like you should not decrease the amount of stuff you have.

Leaving HBO Max on August 25:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

Leaving on August 28:

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Director's Cut), 2005 (HBO)

Leaving on August 31:

42nd Street, 1933

A Perfect World, 1993

Adam's Rib, 1949

Along Came Polly, 2004 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Good Will Hunting, 1997

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2003 (HBO)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004

Love Actually, 2003 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Misery, 1990

Monsters Vs. Aliens, 2009

Mystic River, 2003

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1985

Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird , 1985

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011 (HBO)

The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, 2004 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Unforgiven, 1992

Veronica Mars, 2014

You've Got Mail, 1998