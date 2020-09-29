Harry Potter Themed Pop-Up Bar Coming to Colorado in 2021

Harry Potter fans, we hope you are ready for a magical night. In 2021, you will be able to concoct some amazing potions and elixirs to drink as a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar will be happening in Colorado.

Upon entry to the pop-up bar, you will get your robe and wand. During the 90 minute experience, you'll create tasty potions with mead or mulled wine and two alcoholic potions. Don't worry if you happen to be a novice when it comes to potion mixing, a potion master will be guiding you along the way.

The Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar will be happening on January 13-March 17 at a currently undisclosed location in Denver. Tickets are $40 - $41.40 and can be booked HERE.

Source: Zip-Tickets

