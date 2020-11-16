Has Casa Bonita Closed For Good?

The iconic Lakewood restaurant Casa Bonita has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the months went by, restaurants slowly began to reopen at limited capacity, but the world-famous Mexican restaurant did not.

Matt Sparx

A screenshot stating Casa Bonita has permanently closed has surfaced on Denver's sub-Reddit page led me to research if they were indeed officially closed forever. Google searches for Casa Bonita revealed that the restaurant's website has a blank page with the words "It works! This is the default webpage for this server. The web server software is running but no content has been added, yet."

Calls to the number provided on Google endless ringing with no answering service stating the number belongs to Casa Bonita on Colfax Ave. There also is no sign of an official Facebook page for Casa Bonita, only a page dedicated to the fans of Casa Bonita which is unclear if the page is run by Casa Bonita or the fans of the restaurant.

Could this be the end of the famous eatery?