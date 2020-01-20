Have You Ever Seen a Sled Dog Truck

I had never seen one, that is, until this weekend. My wife and I took a trip up to the Gunnison and Crested Butte area to visit friends for the weekend. We got into Gunnison late on Friday night after braving Kenosha and Monarch Pass in whiteout conditions. It was the first time that I had ever been to the area. I can tell you right now, it was not a fun drive to do in the winter. Saturday morning, we took the drive into Crested Butte, which took about 45 minutes. We wandered around the ski area and headed into town for lunch. While we were eating, what appeared to be a box truck pulled up, full of barking dogs. Turns out that it was a sled dog truck and I was fascinated by it. Check out the short clip I took of the dogs poking their head out of the truck and greeting everyone that walked by.

