HBO is Streaming Over 500 Hours of FREE Programming

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, HBO has just given you some more streaming options while you're social distancing and it's all FREE.

HBO will be streaming over 500 hours of programming for free through HBO NOW and HBO Go services at no charge. This will be limited time offer that includes some of its most popular TV series, such as 'The Sopranos', 'True Blood', 'The Wire', 'Veep', 'Barry', 'Silicon Valley', 'Succession', 'Six Feet Under', and 'Ballers'.

The company will also stream 20 Warner Bros. movies, as well as 10 HBO Documentaries and Docuseries.

Unfortunately, this offer will not include such blockbuster shows as 'Westworld', 'Game of Thrones', 'Euphoria', or 'Pretty Little Lies'. It's also no coincidence that HBO makes the move just a month before the release of its new streaming service, HBO Max. The new streaming service will include everything on HBO, plus HBO originals, and other licensed content for the same $14.99 monthly price as HBO NOW.

As of today (April 3rd), the limited time offer is in effect for the free programming, as long as you download HBO Go or HBO NOW.

And if you're someone who needs recommendations, 'The Sopranos', 'The Wire', 'Barry', 'Veep' and 'Succession' are all amazing. I still need to binge-watch 'Silicon Valley' and 'True Blood' is good if you want to relive that whole human-vampire love era.