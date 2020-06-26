HBO Max Will Keep Its DC Comics Movies Available After All

DC fans were understandably a little upset when they learned that just weeks into HBO Max’s existence, the new streaming service was already removing a bunch of its superhero titles. That was despite the fact that a whole subsection of the HBO Max, including a prominent tab on the home page, was supposed to be devoted to DC Comics and its stable of characters. After subscribers raised a stink, HBO decided to reverse course. Via press release, they’ve announced that “by popular demand” the DC Comics movies will be sticking around “through December 2020.”

The full list of Warner Bros. DC movies that will be available through the rest of the year on HBO Max is:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Justice League

Suicide Squad

Superman: The Movie

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Superman: Unbound

Watchmen (movie)

Wonder Woman

WarnerMedia, which owns HBO Max and DC Comics is the awkward position of having two different streaming services with slightly overlapping content — because they also have a DC Universe streaming service that offers many of these same films, plus other TV series inspired by DC superheroes along with a selection of comic books. Limiting some superhero stuff to DC Universe might get a few people to subscribe to both services ... but when you’ve already got people paying a hefty $15 a month for HBO Max, it’s tough to tell them they need to pay more if they want to watch Suicide Squad.