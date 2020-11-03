Health Department Moving COVID-19 Testing to Archer

In an effort to keep COVID-19 testing open and accessible during the upcoming winter months, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will be moving its testing to the Event Center at Archer tomorrow, Nov. 4.

"We want to be able to protect the safety of participants and staff, as well as preserve the integrity of the tests," said Executive Director Kathy Emmons "Moving our testing to Archer will allow us to better serve the community in this capacity."

The department says testing will remain free, and signs will be posted to direct participants into a drive-thru format to be tested.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.