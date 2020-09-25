Health Dept. to Hold Drive-Thru Flu Shot, COVID-19 Testing Event

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 testing event for anyone who lives or works in Laramie County.

The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Frontier Park in Cheyenne (Gate V10 off Carey Avenue).

Those wishing to get a flu shot, a COVID-19 test or both are asked to wear a mask. Flu shots are $20 without insurance and COVID-19 tests are free.

"This year, immunizations are more important than ever to maintain a healthy immune system," said County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman. "We are encouraging individuals to get immunizations early this year due to the similarities of symptoms between the flu and COVID-19."

For more information, please contact Emily Robinette at (307) 633-4061 or erobinette@laramiecounty.com.

