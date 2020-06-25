Hear Rocky Case, Will Luna, DDA KGAB Interviews

If you missed Saturday's ''Weekend In Wyoming'' interviews on KGAB, here they are in their entirety!

The interviews included Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Amber Ash, who discussed the DDA's new direction since she took over as the head of that organization. Ash also talked about trying to find a solution for ''the hole" in downtown Cheyenne as well as the general state of downtown Cheyenne businesses in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and several other topics.

The second interview featured Laramie County Commission candidate Will Luna. We asked Luna why he is running, why people should vote for him, and what he thinks the county should do in view of the financial challenges it faces because of the coronavirus, among other topics.

The third segment features incumbent Ward III Cheyenne city councilman Rocky Case on issues facing the city, including such things as what the priorities should be in light of decreasing city revenues. We also asked Case why people should vote for him and what he thinks about the 2020 candidates for mayor, among other topics.