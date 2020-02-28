Heavy Snow, Blowing Snow, Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted winter storm watches for areas of southeast and south-central Wyoming for Sunday and Monday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Sunday and Monday for parts of southeast Wyoming along and west of the Laramie Range. Heavy snow and blowing snow are likely along with subsequent impacts to travel. Please stay tuned for more updates on the forecast and stay weather aware through the weekend. Now is the time to prepare! Do you and your family have an emergency plan for home and in the car? Don’t forget about your pets!''

The agency also sent out an email early Friday that included the following comments:

''Here are the current weather event impact highlights: