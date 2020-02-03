Heavy Snow, Blowing Snow Forecast For SE Wyoming Monday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning Wyoming residents to expect heavy snow and strong winds that will make travel in much of the state difficult to impossible on Monday and Tuesday.

The agency posted this statement on Sunday afternoon:

''Multiple winter weather headlines are in effect heading into the start of the new week. Currently, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the majority of Southeast Wyoming. The extreme eastern portion of Laramie County, and the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Additionally, the Nebraska Panhandle is partially under headlines as well. Northern Sioux County is included in the Winter Storm Warning, with the southern portion of Sioux, Scotts Bluff, Banner, and Dawes County under the Winter Weather Advisory headline. Travel will likely be impacted due to heavy snow at times, with wind gusts causing blowing snow/reduced visibility issues as well so stay aware of conditions. The remainder of the Nebraska Panhandle is not currently under a winter headline, but that doesn’t mean those areas will not receive any snow.''