Heavy Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Thursday

Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting Wednesday afternoon and evening showers, with rain changing to snow overnight and possibly becoming heavy on Thursday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Confidence is growing for most of southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle is going to be impacted by widespread snow Wednesday night through Thursday night as a strong cold front moves through the area. We're looking at rain showers developing Wednesday as the front moves into the area from the north and northwest. Locations east of the Laramie Range could see a few thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon as well, though severe storms are not expected. Rain turns over to snow Wednesday evening as the cold air moves in behind the front. Could be looking at heavy snowfall Thursday morning through the afternoon hours that could significantly impact travel across most areas. Very cold temperatures expected both Thursday morning and Friday morning with single digits lows Friday morning and teens Saturday morning. Stay tuned to later updates from our office on upcoming watches, warnings and advisories over the next 12-24 hours on this upcoming winter weather event. The good news? Snow ends Friday morning with warming temperatures by Saturday, so the snow won't stick around too long.''

