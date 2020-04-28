‘Hellraiser’ Series Coming to HBO, David Gordon Green To Direct

Clive Barker's 1987 British supernatural horror film franchise Hellraiser is getting the series treatment at HBO, with the first few episodes to be directed by Halloween's David Gordon Green.

According to Deadline, the series will be penned by Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil, Heroes), and Michael Dougherty (X-Men United, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick r’ Treat). With a creative team so well-versed in horror, Hellraiser's small screen debut is bound to be hair-raisingly scary.

Based on Barker's novella The Hellbound Heart, Hellraiser involves the death and subsequent resurrection of Frank (Sean Chapman), who is brutally killed upon acquiring a haunted puzzle box. Years later, Frank's brother Larry (Andrew Robinson), his wife Julia (Clare Higgins), and their teenage daughter Kirsty (Ashley Lawrence) move into the same house where the incident took place.

There, Kirsty finds the puzzle box and meets the Cebonites, the carnal pleasure-seeking demons who appear whenever someone solves the puzzle. They are led by Pinhead (Doug Bradley), a ghost-faced Cebonite whose cranium is adorned with needles.

Hellraiser was followed by nine sequels, the most recent being Hellraiser: Judgement in 2018. The series will expand on past Hellraiser mythology, rather than serving as a reboot of the franchise. And you can bet your own head that Pinhead will be making an appearance. The show won't waste too much time dwelling on past events — instead, it will focus on continuing the Hellraiser universe. That means you'd better brush up on all 10 movies before Hellraiser hits HBO.