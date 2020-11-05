Help Us Make Thanksgiving With the ‘Cheyenne Turkey Drop’

2020 has been one of the roughest years in memory and many local families have been hit hard. We want to help. So, we've teamed up with Needs Inc Food Pantry for the Cheyenne Turkey Drop!

You can help us make sure some Cheyenne Families in need have a Thanksgiving meal. Needs Inc already has 165 families signed up for their Thanksgiving Holiday Box. So, we need those donations to make the boxes happen.

Here's what to do. Needs Inc is accepting donations of turkeys, non-perishable side dishes, and other holiday meal items at their food pantry in Cheyenne (900 Central Ave).

Then on November 21st, we are going to help Needs Inc hand-out the turkeys to families in Cheyenne.

Find out more info on how you can help or if you're in need of help here. http://www.needsinc.org/

Food Pantry donations at Need Inc are accepted Monday through Thursday from 8:30 AM until 4:00 PM and on Fridays from 8:30 AM until 3:00 PM (closed the last Friday of the month). Donations are accepted through the main entrance. Large donations (1 pallet or more) are accepted through the loading bay at the back of the building.