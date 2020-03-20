Helpful Resources in Wyoming During the Pandemic

Due to precautions taken to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, there are those that have been left with troubles concerning finances. It's important to note that Wyoming does have several resources available to help.

For anyone who has lost their job, Wyoming Workforce Services is offering services at 20 different locations throughout the state. You can find a list of them here. If you need to file a claim, you can do so with the unemployment insurance program, or by giving them a call at 307-473-3789. Those who file applications are encouraged to do so online as call volumes may be high, while also there's also a need for social distancing.

For those seeking employment, Wyoming At Work is a search engine tool to use for a resource throughout the state. You can contact Department of Workforce specialists at 307-473-3789. They are also experiencing high call volumes currently.

Grocery stores are now in need of new employees, especially with shoppers feeling the need to stock up on supplies. Albertson's and Safeway are just a couple places currently hiring.

The State of Wyoming also has several positions available. You can apply here.

For those needing help with paying rent or bills, rent assistance is available here. In case your bank or lender is not offering mortgage forgiveness, there's a list of housing counseling agencies approved by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development at the HUD website.

Black Hills Energy is also temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections for customers at this time.

Health insurance is also available at enrollwyo.org. InsureKidsNow.org is available for those who have lost health insurance for their kids.

These are just a few of many resources that are available here in Wyoming to help everyone through this tough time.