‘Helstrom’ Trailer: The MCU Hits Hulu

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanding its television presence couldn’t come at a better time for Marvel fans. Movie theaters are struggling, blockbusters keep getting postponed, and if Black Widow gets delayed again, it could be months or more before we see a new MCU movie. Thankfully, Marvel’s new batch of TV shows is just starting to hit streaming. WandaVision is supposed to arrive by the end of 2020 on Disney+, but even before that we’ll see the first season of Helstrom on Hulu.

Based on Marvel’s supernatural hero, the show stars Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom, who’s also known in Marvel Comics as the Son of Satan. That probably tells you why Helstrom is a Hulu series and not a Disney+ series. (Not a ton of Satan on Disney+!) The show also stars Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, and Alain Uy.

The first trailer for the show just arrived — here it is:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom premieres on Hulu on October 16. All 10 episodes in Season 1 will be available on its premiere date.