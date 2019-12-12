Here are 5 Awesome Pics of Wyoming As Seen From Space

I'm a big fan of NASA. They are responsible for astronauts and space stuff. That's probably obvious to you. But, what you may not realize is they also share a lot of pictures from space. From their collection, here are 5 awesome pics of Wyoming I think you'll enjoy.

NASA has a website called Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth. It features photos of earth taken by astronauts on the International Space Station. I did a search of Wyoming and found a bunch of really epic pics of us.

Here's a view above Casper.

NASA

Here's what Wyoming looks like as seen above the Grand Tetons:

NASA

Douglas, this is you from an astronaut's perspective:

NASA

Our Bighorn Mountains look amazing from space, too.

NASA

Look how small Pathfinder Reservoir appears:

NASA

I have spent more time than I'm willing to admit to the boss checking out Wyoming from space. The cool thing about this is all these pics can be downloaded by you free of charge since your tax dollars paid for it. Check out all the Wyoming space pics for yourself and enjoy.