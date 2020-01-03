Here are All of the Free Museum Days in Colorado This Year

One of my favorite childhood memories is going to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science with my mom. I was fascinated by the dioramas, the IMAX films, and the ancient history.

However, those museum trips weren't always my mom's favorite days. While she loved watching me learn, the trek to the museum itself, along with the pricey ticket costs, was always a hassle.

Thankfully, Colorado's museums offer free days all throughout the year. Here are the free days for 2020:

Keep in mind that these days tend to be more crowded. Hopefully, this list will help you plan ahead so you can enjoy all of the museums Colorado has to offer.

For a list of other free cultural activities and events this year, click here.