Here are All of the Free Museum Days in Colorado This Year
One of my favorite childhood memories is going to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science with my mom. I was fascinated by the dioramas, the IMAX films, and the ancient history.
However, those museum trips weren't always my mom's favorite days. While she loved watching me learn, the trek to the museum itself, along with the pricey ticket costs, was always a hassle.
Thankfully, Colorado's museums offer free days all throughout the year. Here are the free days for 2020:
- Museo de las Americas
- the first Friday of every month (5-9 p.m.)
- Denver Art Museum
- the first Saturday of every month
- Museum of Boulder
- the first Sunday of every month
- Denver Museum of Nature and Science
- Monday, January 6
- Saturday, January 25
- Monday, February 10
- Sunday, April 26
- Sunday, May 31
- Wednesday, July 1 (5-10 p.m.)
- Wednesday, August 12 (5-10 p.m.)
- Wednesday, September 2 (5-10 p.m.)
- Monday, September 21
- Sunday, October 11
- Saturday, November 7 (5-10 p.m.)
- Sunday, December 6
- Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
- the first Tuesday of every month (4-8 p.m.)
- Clyfford Still Museum
- Thursday, January 23
- Saturday, February 15
- Tuesday, March 24
- Thursday, April 2
- Sunday, April 26
- Wednesday, May 20
- Tuesday, June 16
- Sunday, July 26
- Wednesday, August 12
- Saturday, September 26
- Saturday, November 7 (5-10 p.m.)
- Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (admission is one penny for CO residents)
- the first Saturday of every month
- Four Mile Historic Park
- the second Friday of every month
- Denver Botanic Gardens York Street
- Monday, January 20
- Monday, February 17
- Sunday, March 22
- Sunday, April 19
- Tuesday, June 23
- Monday, July 13
- Tuesday, August 11
- Wednesday, November 11
Keep in mind that these days tend to be more crowded. Hopefully, this list will help you plan ahead so you can enjoy all of the museums Colorado has to offer.
