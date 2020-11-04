Here Are the Best Donut Shops in Cheyenne According to Yelp

Who doesn't love donuts...

I guess I should type that as "who doesn't love donuts?" since it's more of a serious question than a statement. Who doesn't love a good donut? It's a fried carb dipped in more sweet goodness and rolled in yet even more sweet goodness. Sometimes they're filled with sweet goodness too.

All in all, they're good.

And they happen to be one of my trigger foods. Like sushi, cereal and ice cream, once I start crack open a box of donuts, it's very difficult for me to stop. I can put away a dozen in one sitting if I really wanted to. Which, now that I think about it, as the colder weather starts moving in I really do want to eat a dozen donuts in one sitting and not do anything for the rest of the day.

Is this what hibernation is like?

Back to the point. Donuts are delicious and we've got some good places in Cheyenne to get a box of fresh, hot donuts. We found this list of the top donut places in town on Yelp. If you have a favorite spot that is missing from this list, make sure you tell us.

5. Dunkin'

4. Daylight Donuts

3. The Donut Shop on Central

2. Dad's Donuts

1. Delectable Donuts