With Frontier Days being canceled, Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority, did an amazing job to turn lemons into lemonade by adding 10 days worth of fun in Cheyenne to soften the blow. Tomorrow is Cheyenne Day, which will consist of a huge block party in Downtown Cheyenne. If you’re thinking about going, you’ll want to know where you can cozy up with a fine adult beverage? Or at least, if you’re like me, that’s what I’m looking for anyways.

The Downtown Development Authority is here to save you and answer that question. Check out these deals:

Freedom’s Edge Brewing Company has 1 beer for $5 or 5 for $20

Danielmark Brewing and Taproom has:50 Cents off all beer.

Accomplice Beer Company $3 Sol Dance Wheat/$5 Jack Hopper Double IPA

The Metropolitan Downtown $2.50 Bud Light/Coors Light Draft

The Lamp Lounge $5 Pitchers, $2 Draft $2 Wells and $3 Domestic Longnecks



Dillinger’s $6 Craft Cocktails or 3 for $15 Cocktails

Fraternal Order Of Eagles Aerie #128 “The Teddy Roosevelt Lounge” $12 Buckets $2 shots, sale on domestic drafts, and swag from Jack.

Black Tooth Brewing $5 tallboy cans of Caught Lookin’ Blonde

The high tomorrow is going to be close to 90, so when you’re walking around, ready to wet your whistle, all of these locations will be ready to accommodate whatever you’re yearning for. You’re welcome.