Here Are The Lowest Gas Prices In Wyoming (04/27/20)

Below a dollar a gallon? Can it be true? There is one gas station in Wyoming where prices have actually dropped that low.

I remember when I was in my early 20's and gas went over a dollar a gallon for the first time. I thought it would never get below that again.

Let's have a look at the handy website GasBuddy.com to see where the lowest gas prices are in Wyoming, as of 04/27/20.

The lowest in the state, according to GasBuddy, was at Tumbleweed Express in Laramie. Just .99 cents.

In fact, the city of Laramie leads for the lowest price with Conoco on Snowy Ridge Road at $1.39.

After that, you'll have to visit Casper's Sam's Club where gas is $1.45 a gallon.

After that, most of the rest of Wyoming is above $1.50.

The average gas price in the nation, according to GasBuddy, currently rests at $1.71.