Here’s How to Watch Movies with Friends While Social Distancing

If you're bummed about not being able to hang out with friends while you're safely social distancing, streaming services are now giving you some options to make it possible to still have the ability to watch shows and movies with friends.

A Google Chrome extension is available, known as 'Netflix Party', which allows for you and your friends to watch Netflix shows and movies on your laptops and PCs at the same time. In order to do this, you need three things:

a Google Chrome browser a Netflix subscription the Google Chrome 'Netflix Party' extension

If you'd like to download the 'Netflix Party' extension that allows you to watch shows with your friends at the same time, while on separate devices, click here.

Of course, it only works if you and your friends have your own Netflix accounts. If you've been mooching off one Netflix account with a shared password, then you're kind of screwed. Get your own account.

If Netflix isn't your thing, you can also do the same thing on Hulu, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and YouTube with a similar program known as Kast.

You can download it by clicking here. Once you've downloaded it to your compatibility needs, it's pretty self-explanatory as to how to 'Create a Party' as the option will be given on the right side of the screen and then you just follow the prompts as such and you're in business.

Now you can enjoy your watch parties while social distancing. Be safe out there and don't forget to wash your hands!