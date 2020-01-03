Here’s Video Proof that a Bear Really Can Jump

A photographer who has taken pictures of wildlife for 3 decades just captured video of something he'd never seen before. It was a bear actually jumping.

This video was just shared on Facebook.

There is a belief among some that bears can't jump. The internet thinks this is a fact. This video proves that's incorrect. The North American Bear Center confirms that vertical jumping is not a strength for bears. But, when there is potential food involved, bears can do just about anything.