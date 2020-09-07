Here’s What Parts of Wyoming Look Like on September 7

Snow has officially arrived in Wyoming this season.

As a winter storm makes its way across the Cowboy State, some higher areas are already seeing snow.

This image was taken from a WYDOT web camera located at Granite Pass in the Bighorns.

WYDOT

Much of Wyoming is under a winter storm warning. National Weather Service forecasters say Casper could receive several inches of snow. Casper Mountain could get up to 18 inches.

It should be here sometime after 9 p.m., forecasters say.