Here’s What’s Going on During Laramie Pride Week 2019

The third Annual Laramie PrideFest is the week of June 25 through 30, 2019. The week is meant to celebrate, honor, and support Wyoming's LGBTQ+ community and will involve several events around Laramie.

In addition to the march and Pride in the Park on Saturday; there will be burlesque and drag performances, Drag Story Hour, Yarn Night, and the week will culminate with a Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil.

Here's what's going on and where:

TUESDAY, June 25: Tales at the Taphouse: Image & Identities at Coal Creek Tap at 6:30 PM. Hear a variety of stories from members of Laramie's LGBTQ+ community.

WEDNESDAY, June 26: Lgbtq+ Yarn Night at Cowgirl Yarn at 5:00 PM. Individuals from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies are encouraged to come out and show off their fiber art.

THURSDAY, June 27: Drag Story Hour at the Albany County Public Library at 6:00 PM. This family-friendly evening will feature several local queens from the Laramie Dragonettes! There will be stories, laughs, and fun! All ages are welcome and refreshments will be provided.

FRIDAY, June 28: Drag & Burlesque Show at the Gryphon Theatre. Doors open at 7:00 PM, show starts at 8:00 with local burlesque and drag performers. The show is 18+ and there will be alcoholic drinks available for purchase for those 21 and up.

SATURDAY MORNING, June 29: The 3rd Annual Laramie PrideFest will host a Pride March starting at 10:00 AM in downtown Laramie at 1st Street Plaza to celebrate, honor and support Wyoming's LGBTQ community.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON, June 29: Laramie PrideFest's 3rd Annual Pride in the Park. At Washington Park from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Families and children of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend!

Located on the corner of 18th and Sheridan Street, near the Bandshell. There will be free food and drinks, speakers, music, discussion panels, pride-themed games, local vendors and a special yoga workshop. Organizers say that even though there will be free food and drinks, folks can feel free to bring their own dish to share pot-luck style.

SATURDAY NIGHT, June 29: Pride Drag Show at the historic Gryphon Theatre. Local performers will share the stage with The Stilettos and several Colorado queens & kings. Doors open at 7:00 PM.

SATURDAY NIGHT, June 29: Pride Dance Night, featuring DJ AstroNomic, at the South Gym in the Laramie Plains Civic Center immediately after the pride Drag Show. This event is 18+ with a $5 cover at the door.

SUNDAY, June 30: Matthew Shepard Candlelight Vigil in Simpson’s Plaza on the University of Wyoming’s campus at 8:30 PM. Children and families are welcome as we honor and remember the members of the LGBTQ+ community we've lost.

This will be an event to not only remember Matthew Shepard in the 20th year since his murder, but to honor the memory of those lost in the Pulse Massacre, trans and queer women of color, the victims of the AIDS epidemic, and all other queer lives lost or harmed due to violence.