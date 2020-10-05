Here’s Where You Can Trunk Or Treat In Cheyenne in 2020
Halloween 2020 will be odd in many ways. Not only will the raging COVID-19 pandemic affect the way we collect our candy bounties, but there will also be a rare full moon on Halloween!
So, as we adjust the way we celebrate, there are still plenty of opportunities in Cheyenne to get that candy with local Trunk or Treat events (click the links for more info on each event):
- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2020 AT 4 PM – 7 PM: 2nd Annual Cheyenne Small Businesses Trunk or Treat (519 west Wallick rd )
- SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2020 AT 2 PM – 4 PM: Cheyenne Alliance Church Trunk or Treat (5200 Ridge Rd )
- MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2020 AT 4 PM – 8 PM: Texas Roadhouse Kids Night- Trunk Or Treat (1931 Bluegrass Circle) -
- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2020 AT 1 PM – 4 PM: The Arc of Laramie County Trunk or Treat (4515 E. Pershing Blvd. Ste F)
- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2020 AT 5 PM – 8 PM: Boo Bash @ Archer (Indoor Trick-or-Treat) (3801 Archer Parkway)
- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2020 AT 1 PM – 3 PM: Wild West Trunk or Treat at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum (4610 Carey Ave)
If more come about we will add them to keep you updated. Be safe, have fun, and get as much candy as you can.
