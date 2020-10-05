Here’s Where You Can Trunk Or Treat In Cheyenne in 2020

Halloween 2020 will be odd in many ways. Not only will the raging COVID-19 pandemic affect the way we collect our candy bounties, but there will also be a rare full moon on Halloween!

So, as we adjust the way we celebrate, there are still plenty of opportunities in Cheyenne to get that candy with local Trunk or Treat events (click the links for more info on each event):

If more come about we will add them to keep you updated. Be safe, have fun, and get as much candy as you can.

MORE HALLOWEEN: